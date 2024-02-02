How the U.S. defense secretary's aversion to headlines made him one

Standing over 6 feet tall and weighing more than 250 pounds (113 kg), U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has a towering presence at the podium. But current and former officials say that belies a deep urge to maintain the lowest possible public profile.

Austin, 70, says his need for privacy drove him to make what could be the biggest blunder of his career - keeping two hospitalizations since December secret, even from his boss, President Joe Biden. During a public apology on Thursday, Austin tried to explain his thinking after being given a cancer diagnosis he described as "a gut punch." He is still recovering from severe complications from surgery, and walking with a limp.

"Frankly, my first instinct was to keep it private," he told reporters after being carried on a golf cart to a hallway outside the Pentagon briefing room. "I don't think it's news that I'm a pretty private guy."

The incident was an embarrassment for Biden and prompted questions from both Democrats and Republicans about Austin's judgment and why his senior staff did not persuade him to disclose a serious medical issue that could have prevented him from fulfilling his duties. Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said shortly after Austin's illness became public that the secretary's actions were "an intolerable breach of trust with the American people at a dangerous moment for U.S. national security." Austin was still in the hospital as U.S. forces launched a retaliatory strike against an Iranian-backed militia leader in Baghdad, and as the Israel-Hamas war raged in the Middle East.

There are now three different investigations into Austin's behavior, including one by the office of the Pentagon's Inspector General, a watchdog agency that tracks military waste, fraud and abuse. The Republican chair of the House Armed Services Committee, Mike Rogers, has called Austin to testify. One U.S. official accused Austin of acting "selfishly" for not considering the implications of his decision to conceal both his cancer and complications from his surgery.

"He has a responsibility to the commander-in-chief as well as senior staff," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk freely. On Thursday, Austin sought to take responsibility for his mistakes, and he expressed appreciation to Biden for accepting his apology with "grace and a warm heart."

Since becoming Biden's defense secretary in 2020, Austin has been known to members of the media as a somewhat reclusive figure more comfortable focusing on work than chatting with reporters. Just days before he was admitted to Walter Reed National Medical Center for his surgery on Dec. 22, he spent five days traveling across the Middle East but took questions from reporters only twice, far less than typical of senior U.S. officials.

BARRIER-BREAKER Born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1953, Austin rose through the Army ranks to become a general and the head of central command, which oversees U.S. troops across the Middle East. His success culminated after his retirement when Biden nominated him as defense secretary, making him the first Black American to do so. Biden has long seen in Austin a loyal, competent military leader, and the White House has dismissed talk that the defense secretary could lose his job over the handling of his cancer, officials say.

Biden's ties with Austin date back to when his late son, Beau, was a soldier who deployed to Iraq under Austin's command. "Secretary Austin is extremely loyal," the official said. "There's a close bond there."

Aides close to Austin remark on his dry sense of humor, something the public rarely sees. He showed a glimmer at a recent retirement ceremony, joking about how General Mark Milley once got him "blown up" in Iraq. Austin was commanding the 10th Mountain Division, and told Milley he had a bad feeling about Milley's plan to visit a wounded soldier. Milley assured him it would be fine.

"So we took Route Irish in Baghdad, which was known as the most dangerous road in the world. And we promptly got hit by an IED," Austin recounted to laughter. On Thursday, Austin also poked fun at his situation. When a reporter said it was good to see him back on his feet, he shot back: "on one foot."

CAREFUL, EVEN IN PRIVATE Austin's guarded public persona is matched by one of caution even in closed meetings, according to a second U.S. official.

The official said that during inter-agency meetings Austin was often more reserved than other participants, but that Biden listens intently when he speaks. The official said the controversy, at least in part, was caused by Austin surrounding himself with "yes men and women" and advisers who were unable or unwilling to draw him out of his shell when needed. In a 911 call on Jan 1., one Austin aide asked for the ambulance to approach his home with its lights and siren off, according to audio of the call obtained by Reuters.

Austin denied on Thursday that he had created "a culture of secrecy," or had ordered staff to keep information on his health from the White House. He said he thought that people working for him may have done things in the belief they were acting in his best interest.

"And I can't predict or determine or ascertain what those things might be," he said.

