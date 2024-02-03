Left Menu

Apurva Chandra appointed Health Secretary, Sanjay Jaju new I&B Secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:19 IST
Apurva Chandra appointed Health Secretary, Sanjay Jaju new I&B Secretary
Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra was appointed as the Health Secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday.

Chandra is a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Maharashtra cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Chandra's appointment as Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Jaju has been appointed as the new Information and Broadcasting Secretary, in place of Chandra.

Jaju, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state of Telangana.

Besides them, eight other senior officers have been appointed in different central government departments and in the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

