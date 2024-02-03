Apurva Chandra appointed Health Secretary, Sanjay Jaju new I&B Secretary
- Country:
- India
Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra was appointed as the Health Secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday.
Chandra is a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Maharashtra cadre.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Chandra's appointment as Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Jaju has been appointed as the new Information and Broadcasting Secretary, in place of Chandra.
Jaju, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state of Telangana.
Besides them, eight other senior officers have been appointed in different central government departments and in the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry
'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park in recovery after health scare
Retired post master pedals through 6 states, appeals to use bicycle for good health
UniHealth Expands Global Footprint through Key Healthcare Consultancy Partnership in Kenya
A Vision for Movement and Health, EDRIO Opens First Retail Store in Amritsar