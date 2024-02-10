Hezbollah: We 'took control' of Israeli Skylark drone 'in good condition'
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-02-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 19:13 IST
Lebanon's Iran-backed armed faction Hezbollah said on Saturday it had seized an Israeli Skylark drone over Lebanese air space "in good condition".
The Skylark is a small, unmanned aerial vehicle typically used for surveillance and produced by Israel-based weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems.
