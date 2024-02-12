Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:04 IST
A Dutch appeals court on Monday ordered the Dutch government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel within seven days.
"It is undeniable that there is a clear risk the exported F-35 parts are used in serious violations of international humanitarian law," the court said.
