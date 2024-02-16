Ukraine's Avdiivka at risk of falling to Russian forces, White House says
The Ukrainian city of Avdiivka is at risk of falling to Russian forces, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday, citing Ukrainian troops' lack of artillery ammunition.
Ukraine said on Thursday it was withdrawing troops from some parts of the eastern town to better positions after months of heavy fighting.
