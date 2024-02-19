Left Menu

Hindu group seeks 'scientific survey' of Bhojshala complex in Dhar district; HC reserves order

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-02-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 20:28 IST
Hindu group seeks 'scientific survey' of Bhojshala complex in Dhar district; HC reserves order
  • Country:
  • India

A Hindu organization on Monday approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court here seeking a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a time-bound ''scientific investigation'' of the disputed monument of Bhojshala in the adjoining Dhar district which it claimed to be a temple of Goddess Vagdevi.

The ASI, a central government agency, told an Indore bench of the HC that it had no objection to the plea for a scientific investigation/survey of the premises, while the Muslim side opposed the petition.

Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument, which Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim community treats it as Kamal Maula Mosque. According to an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site every Friday.

The bench of Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra, after hearing the arguments of all parties concerned, reserved its order on the plea filed by a social organisation, 'Hindu Front for Justice' (HFJ), and sought synopsis of a separate case pending in the HC's principal bench at Jabalpur.

In the plea, the Hindu Front for Justice said the ASI director should be asked to conduct a scientific investigation/survey/excavation/ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey of the nearly 1,000-year-old Bhojshala complex in a time-bound manner and submit a report to the court.

In support of its claim that Bhojshala is a Saraswati temple, the Hindu side has submitted a bunch of colour photographs of the complex before the High Court.

Challenging the ASI's nearly 21-year-old order allowing Hindus and Muslims to access the site on different days (Tuesday and Friday, respectively), the outfit told the court the decree was issued without scientific examination of the Bhojshala premises and as per rules and regulations, 'namaz' cannot be allowed to be offered inside a temple.

During arguments in the HC, the ASI said it had assessed the condition of the Bhojshala complex in 1902 and 1903, and had no objection to the present plea seeking scientific investigation of the premises.

The Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society, which is associated with the mosque inside the complex, objected to the Hindu group's application.

On behalf of the society, it was submitted that a writ appeal on the Bhojshala dispute is already pending before the principal bench of the High Court at Jabalpur and the ASI's order dated April 7, 2003, was still legally in existence.

The HC said synopsis of the case pending in the principal bench in Jabalpur regarding the Bhojshala issue should be presented before it as soon as possible.

The demand for scientific investigation of Bhojshala has surfaced at a time when a Varanasi court, early this month, ruled that a Hindu priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in the holy city in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024