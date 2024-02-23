Albanian parliament ratifies migration centres deal with Italy

Albanian lawmakers on Thursday ratified a migration deal with Italy under which Rome will build processing centres for migrants that it will send on to its Balkan neighbour across the Adriatic Sea. It is the first example of a non-European Union country accepting migrants on behalf of an EU nation, and is part of an EU-wide campaign to clamp down on irregular immigration that has fuelled a rise in the popularity of the far right.

The accord has drawn comparisons with Britain's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in East Africa as a deterrent to further migrant journeys in small boats across the Channel from France organised by human traffickers. Seventy-seven deputies in the 140-seat parliament voted in favour of the deal, announced in November, under which Italy will open two camps in EU-candidate Albania, one of Europe's poorest and least developed countries.

"Albania is standing together with Italy by choosing to act like an EU member state," Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on social media platform X following parliament's vote. "No country can solve such a challenge alone. Only a stronger, braver and more sovereign Europe loyal to itself can."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni replied on X, thanking Rama, Albania's institutions and people "for their friendship and collaboration". One of the camps Italy plans to set up on the Albanian coast would screen sea migrants on arrival, and a second nearby would hold them while asylum applications are processed. Migrants would then either be allowed to enter Italy or be repatriated.

An Italian government source said Rome aimed to have the centres in Albania operational by this spring. CRITICISM

The deal has drawn international criticism from human rights advocates, and domestically from those who fear its impact on Albania's security and on its financially vital tourist industry. "This (tourist area) will not be the same again once the migrant processing centres are built," said Arilda Lleshi, an activist who protested in front of parliament during the vote.

"We have reasons to believe that these (migrant centres) will be a security problem for the whole area." The agreement was challenged before Albania's Constitutional Court by the main opposition Democratic Party, which argued that it broke the constitution by ceding sovereignty over Albanian soil to another country.

The Constitutional Court rejected the claims and gave a green light last month. While UN officials have criticised the Italy-Albania deal, the European Commission has said it does not appear to breach EU law as it falls outside its jurisdiction. Rights experts warn it might be hard for Italian courts to promptly process asylum requests or appeals against detention orders from people hosted in another country, and lengthy procedures could put an unjustified burden on migrants.

