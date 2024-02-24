Left Menu

One killed, another injured in IED blast in Imphal

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 24-02-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 09:10 IST
One killed, another injured in IED blast in Imphal
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and another injured in an IED explosion in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at DM College complex on Friday night.

A 24-year-old man, identified as Oinam Kenegy, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, a police officer said.

The other injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stated to be serious.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons torched the office of a civil society organisation, United Committee Manipur (UCM), at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district.

In another development, unidentified persons vandalised and torched the administrative section of a school in Imphal East district around 12.45 am on Saturday, a police officer said, adding one vehicle parked on the premises was also gutted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024