Forest officials seize body parts of wild animals from Ayurvedic medicine shop in MP

Forest officials raided an Ayurvedic medicine shop and seized body parts of wild animals used in witchcraft and "power-enhancing" remedies in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha city, an official said on Saturday.

The shop and its godown located in the Bada Bazar area were raided on Friday, said Forest Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Vijay Maurya.

He said that a gang involved in the smuggling of body parts of wildlife animals was recently busted in Delhi and Jabalpur and its members revealed that they had made a few supplies to an ayurvedic shop in Vidisha. Acting on the input, the raid was conducted, said Maurya.

Body parts of wildlife animals, including horns of "barasingha, sambhar, powder of ivory teeth, rabbit teeth, tails and nails" were seized during the raid. Besides, "thorns of sei and parts of sea nettle" were also seized, he said. These are used in witchcraft and "power-enhancing" remedies, he said. The shop owner has been arrested and he will be produced in court, the official added.

