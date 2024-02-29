Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data fuels rate cut hopes

Reuters | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as a key inflation metric came in line with estimates, raising hopes of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the first half of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.73 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 39,013.75.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.60 points, or 0.31%, at 5,085.36, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 111.60 points, or 0.70%, to 16,059.34 at the opening bell.

