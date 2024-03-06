France and Moldova to sign defence and economic accords on Thursday, Paris says

Moldova and France will sign defence and economic cooperation accords during a visit by Moldovan President Maia Sandu to Paris on Thursday, the French presidency said in a statement.

It gave no further details, but Western powers are seeking to increase support for Moldova amid what they fear are increasing efforts by Russia to destabilise the former Soviet state, which borders Ukraine.

