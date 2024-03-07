Australia upgrades relations with Vietnam to strategic partnership
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday the country was elevating ties with Vietnam to a comprehensive strategic partnership. "Elevating our ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership today, places Australia and Vietnam among each other's significant partners," Albanese told a news conference in Canberra.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Tuesday he was expecting Vietnam and Australia to announce an upgrade of their bilateral ties during his ongoing visit, which would put the country's relations with Australia on the same level as the United States, Japan, Russia, India and China.
