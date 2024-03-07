Left Menu

Non-state actors increasingly gaining access to modern technologies of military use: Gen Pande

Non-state actors are increasingly gaining access to modern technologies of military use, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday.In a keynote address at an event here, he also asserted that amid a complicated military canvas, India continues to rise.Today emerging technologies are no longer superpower-centric.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 21:31 IST
Non-state actors increasingly gaining access to modern technologies of military use: Gen Pande
  • Country:
  • India

Non-state actors are ''increasingly gaining access'' to modern technologies of military use, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday.

In a keynote address at an event here, he also asserted that amid a complicated military canvas, India ''continues to rise''.

''Today emerging technologies are no longer superpower-centric. Non-state actors are increasingly gaining access to modern technologies of military use and employing...in conflict. The fallout is an increased propensity in risk-taking behaviour and low threshold for initiation of armed conflicts,'' General Pande said.

He delivered the address at the NDTV Defence Summit.

''Amidst all of above, the legacy challenges of unsettled borders continue. Newer threats in the conflict spectrum have added to the complexities,'' he said.

The Army chief said that ''grey zone actions and aggression by our adversaries is manifesting across multiple domains including the military i.e. on land, air and maritime space''.

''Proxy war is one such manifestation of this threat that we have been combating for years now,'' he added.

Consequent to all these developments, the battle space has become more ''complex, contested and lethal and shall remain so in the future'', General Pande said.

''Amidst this complicated canvas that I just described, our nation continues to rise. As a nation, we have envisioned, and taken up the resolve to emerge as a developed nation when we celebrate our centenary milestone,'' he said.

India has set the vision of becoming a developed a nation by 2047 when it completes 100 years since independence.

''The aspirations of rising India shall span across expanding strategic horizons. The foremost implications for us therefore is to ensure that the nation's security is not impacted in any way so that the progress continues unabated,'' General Pande said.

''To secure our national interests, we need to possess commensurate capabilities, which require a continuous progression and a focused approach from where we are today,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024