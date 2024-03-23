Ukraine shoots down 31 Russian drones during overnight strike, Kyiv says
Ukrainian forces shot down 31 of 34 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv's air force said on Saturday.
The Iranian-made drones were downed over parts of central, southern and southeastern Ukraine, the military said.
