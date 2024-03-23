Tamil Nadu police man "detained" in Bangladesh: Police

A Tamil Nadu Special Police Sub-Inspector allegedly sneaked into Bangladesh illegally and he has been detained by the authorities of the neighbouring country, a police official said here on Saturday citing yet-to-be officially confirmed ''information.'' The police official said the SSI, John Selvaraj, aged about 47 years is serving in the Selaiyur police station under the Tambaram Commissionerate and he had days ago availed medical leave. The police department had no knowledge of his visit to any particular place.

''We are yet to get an official report from competent agencies; we have only received unofficial inputs claiming he sneaked into Bangladesh and that he has been detained there by the authorities,'' the official told PTI.

Selvaraj was assigned to the Tambaram Commissionerate after the Chennai Police Commissionerate was trifurcated in 2021. To a question, the official said the SSI had performed duties on rotation and it includes an ''escort role'' as well which involves taking accused persons to court and places like scenes of crime, which was a part of the process linked to investigation.

