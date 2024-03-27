Left Menu

EU envoys agree deal on Ukraine agricultural imports, Belgium says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:15 IST
  • Belgium

Ambassadors from European Union countries reached a deal on Wednesday to extend tariff-free food imports from Ukraine, with a "balanced approach between support for Ukraine and protection of EU agricultural markets", the Belgian EU presidency said.

The EU had reached a provisional agreement on the matter last week but France and Poland said the planned restrictions did not go far enough and pushed for further curbs to prevent what they called the destabilisation of EU agricultural markets.

