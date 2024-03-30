Left Menu

Palampur businessman urges EC to remove HP DGP Sanjay Kundu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Palampur-based businessman, who had last year accused Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu of putting pressure on him and his family, has urged the Election Commission to remove him and Kangra police chief Shalini Agnihotri to ensure free and fair elections.

Acting on Nishant Sharma's request, the Election Commission of India has asked the Himachal Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer to look into the matter. The CEO has sent the complaint to the state's Home Department secretary.

In his earlier complaint against the state police chief, Sharma had alleged threat to him, his family and property. He had also questioned the role of the Director General of Police who had allegedly made calls to him, asking him to come to Shimla.

Taking suo moto cognisance his complaint, the High Court had on November 10, 2023 asked for a status report in the case and subsequently on January 2 ordered to shift the DGP. He was shifted to the Ayush department as principal secretary. However, the Supreme Court on January 12 set aside the High Court order and reinstated Kundu as the state police chief.

Addressing mediapersons at Palampur, Sharma claimed free and fair elections cannot be held if Kundu remains in charge of the state's police force. He said that in his complaint to the Election Commission he has quoted court's remarks from his case.

