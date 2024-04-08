Left Menu

Police in Rome arrest Tajik man believed to be member of Islamic State

PTI | Rome | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Police on Monday arrested a Tajik national accused of being an active member of the Islamic State group after he landed at Rome's international airport on a flight from the Netherlands, authorities said.

An international arrest warrant accused the man, identified only as S.I., of having gone to Syria to fight for IS in 2014. The man was described as a fugitive who has used numerous aliases, birth dates and nationalities, including from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine.

Police said he was arrested after landing on a flight from Eindhoven, Netherlands, just before noon, as part of beefed up security in Rome as a result of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

