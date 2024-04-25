HIGHLIGHTS: French President Macron's speech on the EU

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a widely anticipated speech on Europe on Thursday. Here are some of the highlights from his speech. BREXIT

Macron called Brexit one of the "unprecedented crises" Europe has faced in recent years, "an explosion whose negative effects, from what I can tell, have meant that today nobody dares to propose exits, neither from the Europe, nor from the euro." EUROPE

"There is a risk our Europe could die." UKRAINE

"The principal danger for European security is the war in Ukraine, the sine qua non for our security is that Russia does not win this war of aggression." EUROPEAN DEFENSE SPENDING

"How can we build our sovereignty, our autonomy, if we don't assume the responsibility of developing our own European defense industry." US VASSAL

Europe "must show that it is never a vassal of the United States and that it also knows how to talk to all the other regions of the world." CRIME

"We must strengthen European action on immigration, terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, hate, and online crime." CUTTING EUROPEAN RED TAPE

"We must put an end to complicated Europe." BORDER SECURITY

"Europe is beginning to clearly reaffirm the existence of its borders." MILITARY SPENDING

"We should have a preference for purchases of European military equipment." AGRICULTURE

"We must absolutely continue to consolidate our food sovereignty." ECB

"We can no longer have a monetary policy whose sole objective is inflation." HUMANISM

"I want to defend this European humanism that links us." EUROPE

"Euope is a conversation that never ends." (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)