Israeli official says Hamas truce announcement seems to be a ruse, some clauses unacceptable
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:52 IST
- Country:
- Israel
An Israeli official said on Monday a truce Hamas said it agreed to was a "softened" version of an Egyptian proposal that included "far-reaching" conclusions that Israel could not accept.
"This would appear to be a ruse intended to make Israel look like the side refusing a deal," said the Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
