Israeli official says Hamas truce announcement seems to be a ruse, some clauses unacceptable

An Israeli official said on Monday a truce Hamas said it agreed to was a "softened" version of an Egyptian proposal that included "far-reaching" conclusions that Israel could not accept.

"This would appear to be a ruse intended to make Israel look like the side refusing a deal," said the Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

