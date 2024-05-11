Left Menu

WB teachers' recruitment 'scam': SC junks TMC MLA's plea

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya withdrew his bail plea from Supreme Court in a primary school teacher recruitment scam case. The court allowed him to file a fresh plea with additional documents to the High Court for consideration. Bhattacharya was arrested by ED for non-cooperation in the investigation. The ED alleged he diverted funds to companies linked to his son Souvik, who was granted bail in a related case earlier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:27 IST
WB teachers' recruitment 'scam': SC junks TMC MLA's plea
  • Country:
  • India

Jailed TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya has withdrawn from the Supreme Court his bail plea in a case related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary school teachers in West Bengal.

A bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal allowed Bhattacharya to file a fresh plea with some additional documents before the High Court.

''The High Court may consider the petition as filed by the petitioner on merits and as expeditiously as possible. High Court may consider the matter afresh and in accordance with the law,'' the bench said.

Bhattacharya, a former chairperson of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 11 last year after night-long questioning.

The ED alleged the Palashipara MLA was not cooperating with the investigation.

On December 15, 2023, the top court had issued a notice to the ED on Bhattacharya's appeal against a November 16 Calcutta High Court order rejecting his bail application.

The top court had on February 16 granted bail to Bhattacharya's son Souvik in a money laundering case related to the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024