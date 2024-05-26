Russia says its forces take over village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, TASS reports
Russian forces have taken over the village of Berestove in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Sunday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.
