Rs 4,000-Crore Chhatergala Tunnel Work in J&K Speeds Ahead: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the early commencement of the Rs 4,000-crore Chhatergala tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir. The project aims to enhance connectivity and boost local businesses and tourism. Initially delayed due to funding issues, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will now oversee its construction.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:53 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has confirmed the expedited commencement of the Rs 4,000-crore Chhatergala tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir. In a high-level review meeting on Monday, also attended by Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, Gadkari highlighted the project's significance.

The Chhatergala tunnel, a prestigious project set to cost around Rs 4,000 crore, will be executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project also includes constructing underpasses on the Kathua express corridor section, addressing public demands. Singh expressed gratitude for Gadkari's acceptance of various proposals.

Singh noted that the tunnel proposal began six years ago but faced delays due to funding issues. Now, the NHAI will also undertake constructing a new national highway from Lakhanpur to Basohli-Bani to Bhaderwah-Doda. Upon completion, this highway will provide all-weather connectivity, boosting local businesses, employment, and revenue generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

