India Takes Helm of Colombo Process for the First Time
India assumes the Chair of the Colombo Process for 2024-26, marking its first leadership since the forum's inception in 2003. The Colombo Process, a regional consultative body consisting of 12 Asian member states, focuses on promoting safe, orderly, and legal migration and sharing best practices on overseas employment.
India has become chair of regional grouping Colombo Process for the first time since its inception in 2003.
The Colombo Process is a regional consultative forum comprising 12 member states of Asia.
''Promoting safe, orderly and legal migration. India assumed the Chair of Colombo Process for 2024-26, for the first time since its inception,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.
''Colombo Process is a Regional Consultative Process of migrant worker origin countries from South and SE Asia. It serves as a forum for exchange of best practices on overseas employment,'' he said.
