U.S. State Department Approves Black Hawk Helicopter Sales to Austria and Sweden

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Austria and Sweden. The estimated cost of the sale to Sweden is $900 million, while Austria's is $1.05 billion. Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky unit will be the principal contractor for both deals.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 00:57 IST
U.S. State Department Approves Black Hawk Helicopter Sales to Austria and Sweden
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment to Austria and Sweden, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The sale to Sweden would be for an estimated cost of $900 million and the sale to Austria would be for an estimated cost of $1.05 billion, the Pentagon said. The principal contractor for both deals would be Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky unit.

