U.S. State Department Approves Black Hawk Helicopter Sales to Austria and Sweden

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment to Austria and Sweden, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The sale to Sweden would be for an estimated cost of $900 million and the sale to Austria would be for an estimated cost of $1.05 billion, the Pentagon said. The principal contractor for both deals would be Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky unit.

