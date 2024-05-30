Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Water Crisis Amid Heatwave
The Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha protested outside Minister Atishi's residence over the severe water crisis in the capital, exacerbated by a heatwave with temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius. Demonstrators carried earthen pots and placards, voicing their discontent against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The government has imposed fines and formed teams to enforce penalties for water wastage.
- Country:
- India
Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha's office bearers on Thursday held a protest outside minister Atishi's residence over water crisis in the national capital.
The protestors were carrying earthen pots on their shoulders and placards during the demonstration.
They raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside Water Minister Atishi's residence.
The Delhi government today held an emergency meeting regarding the water crisis that the city is facing amid a prevailing heatwave.
The national capital is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius mark in parts of the city. The city government on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on wastage of water and formed 200 teams to enforce the penalty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- BJP
- Mahila Morcha
- protest
- water crisis
- heatwave
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Atishi
- fines
- water wastage
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal set to hold two roadshows for Congress candidates today
Mumbai, Thane brace for heatwave as IMD issues alert
India Accounts for One-Fifth of Excess Heatwave Deaths Over Three Decades: Study
April Heatwave in South Asia 45 Times More Likely Due to Climate Crisis, Scientists Say
Lok Sabha elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rallies support for INDIA bloc candidates