Bihar Police Crackdown on Alleged RJD IT Cell Head Over EVM Hacking Claims
The Bihar Police have booked an individual claiming to be the in-charge of RJD's IT cell for a social media post alleging two EVM hackers were at Raj Bhavan. The Economic Offences Unit is investigating the matter, and an FIR has been lodged under multiple legal sections.
The Bihar Police on Thursday booked a person claiming to be the in-charge of RJD's IT cell for a social media post, alleging that two ''EVM hackers'' were camping at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU), which is the nodal unit for investigating cyber crimes, said in a statement that a complaint in this regard was received from R L Chongthu, the principal secretary to the Governor.
The accused, against whom an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC, the Representation of People Act and the IT Act, had come up with the post on X a day ago.
RJD sources here were tight-lipped about the development even as the accused, who goes by the username 'Laluwadi_Nitesh' on X, and describes himself as in-charge of the party's ''IT cell'', came out with a fresh post alleging that the FIR further ''gives rise to doubts''.
The EOU said it was taking steps to ensure ''take down'' of the objectionable post, besides setting up an SIT to track down all those who may have been involved in the matter.
