Governor Bose Urges Immediate Action Against Post-Poll Violence in Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose expressed concerns over reports of post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali and has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to restore peace. He emphasized the need for immediate action to protect the residents, promising shelter at Raj Bhavan if the violence continues.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:42 IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has voiced his concerns following reports of post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali, urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take swift action to restore peace in the troubled region.

In a statement to PTI, Governor Bose revealed that he has written to the Chief Minister, seeking details on the measures taken against those responsible for the violence in Sandeshkhali, located in North 24 Parganas district. The Governor highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting incidents of attacks on women within hours after polling concluded.

Governor Bose emphasized the need for immediate intervention by the Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of the state's police minister. He assured the residents of Sandeshkhali, especially women, of safety and security, and offered the Raj Bhavan as a shelter for those who continue to face threats and torture.

