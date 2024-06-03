Odisha's Election Crackdown: 153 Cases, Rs 280 Crore Seized

The Odisha Police have launched a major crackdown during the election period, registering 153 election-related cases, as confirmed by a senior police officer on Monday.

The stringent enforcement saw 139 arrests for violations of law and Model Code of Conduct, and the execution of 34,602 warrants since January 2024. Additionally, 1,283 history-sheeters and absconders were apprehended, and 11 individuals were booked under the National Security Act.

Among the seized items were 281 illegal arms, 143 cartridges, 123 bombs, and 10,186 other explosives, with three illegal arms manufacturing units dismantled. The state's Chief Electoral Officer's office recorded 124 electoral offences, down from 327 in 2019, with total seizures valued at Rs 280 crore. This includes significant confiscations of cash, liquor, and drugs. The recent pre-poll violence in Srikrushnasaranpur led to 17 arrests, with the Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena noting the police's commitment to maintaining order.

