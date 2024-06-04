Left Menu

Poland Arrests 18 in Anti-Sabotage Sweep Tied to Russia & Belarus

Over the past six months, Poland has detained 18 individuals suspected of engaging in hostile activities and sabotage for Russia and Belarus. Some planned arson, and one allegedly plotted to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The detainees include Polish, Belarusian, and Ukrainian nationals.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Poland

In a significant crackdown, Polish authorities have arrested 18 individuals over the past six months on charges related to hostile activities and sabotage connected to Russia and Belarus, Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak revealed on Monday.

A subset of the arrests, involving ten individuals, were directly linked to the orchestration of sabotage acts including arson within Poland. The detainees comprise Polish, Belarusian, and Ukrainian nationals.

Highlighting the severity of the allegations, in April a Polish man was detained on suspicion of plotting to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The suspect reportedly intended to collaborate with Russian military intelligence and sought to provide detailed intelligence on the strategic Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, near Ukraine's border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

