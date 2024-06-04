Left Menu

Fulton County DA's Future in Trump Case Hangs in Balance

An appeals court will hear arguments in October regarding Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' involvement in prosecuting the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. Allegations of a conflict of interest have caused significant delays. The intermediate appeals court will rule by mid-March, affecting the trial timeline.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 04-06-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 02:38 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a high-stakes legal battle, an appeals court will hear arguments in October on whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue to prosecute the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. The Georgia Court of Appeals, which docketed the appeals filed by nine defendants, has provisionally scheduled oral arguments for October 4.

The intermediate appeals court aims to deliver a verdict by mid-March, which implies that the election interference case may not proceed to trial before the upcoming November general election, where Trump is the leading Republican candidate. The decision will be made by a panel consisting of Judge Trenton Brown, Judge Todd Markle, and Judge Benjamin Land.

This development follows a county grand jury indictment in August, which accused Trump and 18 other individuals of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Among the defendants, four have pleaded guilty, while Trump and others maintain their innocence. The case has been further complicated by allegations of misconduct involving Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, raising questions about conflict of interest and professional conduct.

