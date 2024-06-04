South Korea Boosts Economic Ties with Africa
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced an accelerated effort to enhance economic ties with Africa. During a summit with leaders from 48 African nations, Yoon pledged $10 billion in development aid and emphasized cooperation on core mineral supplies.
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-06-2024 06:24 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that the country will speed up negotiations to promote economic partnership and trade and investment with African countries.
Hosting a summit with the leaders of 48 African countries, Yoon said South Korea will increase development aid for Africa to $10 billion over the next six years, while stepping up cooperation for a stable supply of core minerals.
