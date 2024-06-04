Karnataka Vote Counting Kicks Off: Clear Picture Expected by Midday
Vote counting for the 28 Lok Sabha segments in Karnataka began at 8 AM on Tuesday. The polls were held in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Counting centers across the state are staffed with over 13,000 personnel. A clearer outcome is expected by mid-day.
The much-anticipated vote counting for Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha segments commenced at 8 AM on Tuesday. This follows the two-phase polling held on April 26 and May 7. Voters in 14 segments participated in each phase.
At the crack of dawn, 29 counting centers across the state became hives of activity as more than 13,000 staff members were deployed for the meticulous task of tallying the votes. State officials anticipate a clearer picture of the election results by mid-day.
A seamless and secure counting process has been ensured, thanks to the elaborate arrangements in place. Karnataka eagerly awaits the outcome as the voting trends start to shape the political landscape.
