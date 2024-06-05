Controversial Victories: Candidates with Criminal Cases Win Big in Lok Sabha Elections
Two BJP candidates, Saumitra Khan and Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao, who have cases under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, won their respective Lok Sabha constituencies. Other candidates with serious criminal charges, including attempts to murder and hate speech, also emerged victorious. A poll rights body reports an increase in candidates with criminal records.
In a stirring twist to the Lok Sabha elections, two candidates with registered rape cases against them have emerged victorious. BJP's Saumitra Khan from West Bengal's Bishnupur and Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao from Telangana's Medak secured significant victories despite facing Section 376 charges of the Indian Penal Code.
Saumitra Khan clinched the Bishnupur seat with a margin of 5,567 votes, while Rao garnered a dominant victory in Medak with 39,139 votes. Notably, several other candidates facing severe criminal accusations, such as attempt to murder and hate speech, also triumphed in the elections.
The BJP's Shantanu Thakur from West Bengal's Bangaon, Dulu Mahato from Jharkhand's Dhanbad, and Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal unit chief, retained their seats despite carrying substantial charges. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 1,643 candidates have criminal cases, marking an uptick over past elections.
