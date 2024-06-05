Left Menu

Teen Remanded in Fatal Car Crash, Parents' Custody Extended

The Juvenile Justice Board extended the remand of a teenager allegedly involved in a fatal car crash. His parents' custody was also extended. A forensic report confirmed that his mother's blood samples were used to replace his. Two IT professionals were killed in the incident, raising questions about road safety and justice.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday prolonged the remand of a teenager involved in a car crash that resulted in the deaths of two individuals. Meanwhile, a separate court extended the police custody of his parents amid allegations of tampering with forensic evidence.

The shocking incident occurred on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar, where a Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol, collided with a two-wheeler carrying two IT professionals, both of whom died. The juvenile, son of a real estate developer, was initially granted bail but was later sent to an observation home following public outcry.

In a twist, forensic reports confirmed that the blood samples of the mother were substituted for the teenager's. Both parents, along with two doctors and a hospital employee implicated in the alleged tampering, have had their police custody extended as the legal proceedings continue.

