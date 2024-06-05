Teen Remanded in Fatal Car Crash, Parents' Custody Extended

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday prolonged the remand of a teenager involved in a car crash that resulted in the deaths of two individuals. Meanwhile, a separate court extended the police custody of his parents amid allegations of tampering with forensic evidence.

The shocking incident occurred on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar, where a Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol, collided with a two-wheeler carrying two IT professionals, both of whom died. The juvenile, son of a real estate developer, was initially granted bail but was later sent to an observation home following public outcry.

In a twist, forensic reports confirmed that the blood samples of the mother were substituted for the teenager's. Both parents, along with two doctors and a hospital employee implicated in the alleged tampering, have had their police custody extended as the legal proceedings continue.

