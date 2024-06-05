Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Take Over Stanford Offices

Early Wednesday saw Pro-Palestinian demonstrators taking control of a building housing the offices of Stanford University's president and provost. The occupation prompted swift action from law enforcement officers, resulting in multiple arrests, the university confirmed.

The incident happened at dawn on the final day of spring quarter classes. According to The Stanford Daily, some protesters barricaded themselves inside while others linked arms outside, rallying with chants of "Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine."

Within two hours, officers had broken into the building, successfully taking the protesters into custody.

