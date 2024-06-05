Grisly Search for Butchered Bangladesh MP's Remains Continues

Police in Kolkata intensified their search on Wednesday for the dismembered body parts of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar. Divers and a team of policemen searched the Bagjola Canal and its surroundings in the hunt for evidence.

Detectives revealed that Anar was allegedly murdered in a New Town flat. An arrested suspect, a butcher by profession, is accused of chopping the MP's body into 80 pieces and mixing them with turmeric before disposing of them in various locations, including the canal.

The ongoing investigation includes matching fingerprints from the crime scene and conducting DNA tests on recovered flesh. Anar's disappearance was reported by a local acquaintance after he went missing on May 13.

