Left Menu

Grisly Search for Butchered Bangladesh MP's Remains Continues

Police in Kolkata are intensifying the search for the dismembered remains of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar. The investigation, involving divers and forensic tests, focuses on a canal and nearby areas. Anar was allegedly murdered and dismembered, with parts disposed of across various locations.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 23:13 IST
Grisly Search for Butchered Bangladesh MP's Remains Continues
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Kolkata intensified their search on Wednesday for the dismembered body parts of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar. Divers and a team of policemen searched the Bagjola Canal and its surroundings in the hunt for evidence.

Detectives revealed that Anar was allegedly murdered in a New Town flat. An arrested suspect, a butcher by profession, is accused of chopping the MP's body into 80 pieces and mixing them with turmeric before disposing of them in various locations, including the canal.

The ongoing investigation includes matching fingerprints from the crime scene and conducting DNA tests on recovered flesh. Anar's disappearance was reported by a local acquaintance after he went missing on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024