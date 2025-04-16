Grisly Discovery: Thane Police Exhume Body Parts in Cold Case
In Thane, Maharashtra, police have exhumed the body parts of a 17-year-old boy, Soheb Shaikh, five years after his murder. The breakthrough followed the arrest of Gulam Rabbani, the alleged murderer. Initially elusive, Rabbani confessed to the crime and revealed the body's locations.
Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have made a chilling discovery, uncovering body parts of a 17-year-old boy who was murdered five years ago. The case resurfaced after the recent arrest of a suspect, Gulam Rabbani.
Soheb Shaikh, residing in Bhiwandi, was reported missing on November 20, 2020. Despite initial investigations, police were unable to progress until this year when Rabbani, associated with a madrasa, was taken into custody but managed to escape briefly.
Upon his capture, Rabbani disclosed details of the murder, admitting to killing Shaikh in a shop, dismembering the body, and burying parts there while disposing others in a drain. Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the crime as the victim's family, kept in suspense for years, seeks justice.
