Grisly Discovery: Thane Police Exhume Body Parts in Cold Case

Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have made a chilling discovery, uncovering body parts of a 17-year-old boy who was murdered five years ago. The case resurfaced after the recent arrest of a suspect, Gulam Rabbani.

Soheb Shaikh, residing in Bhiwandi, was reported missing on November 20, 2020. Despite initial investigations, police were unable to progress until this year when Rabbani, associated with a madrasa, was taken into custody but managed to escape briefly.

Upon his capture, Rabbani disclosed details of the murder, admitting to killing Shaikh in a shop, dismembering the body, and burying parts there while disposing others in a drain. Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the crime as the victim's family, kept in suspense for years, seeks justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)