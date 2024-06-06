Left Menu

Olympics-LA28 names US Army veteran Hoover as new CEO

LA28 on Wednesday named former three star U.S. Army lieutenant general Reynold Hoover as their new CEO with just over four years to go until Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics.

LA28's board of directors cited Hoover's extensive experience handling complex tasks in making their selection after an extensive search to fill the role previously held by Kathy Carter, who stepped down late last year. "Reynold is one of the few people in the nation who possesses the operational and logistics expertise that the Olympic and Paralympic Games require," Casey Wasserman, LA28's chairperson and president, said in a statement.

"He's been tasked with some of our nation's most complex challenges, and we are fortunate to have him on our team as we prepare to welcome the world in 2028." Among his many military assignments, Hoover, 63, oversaw logistics as commander, joint sustainment command Afghanistan, during Operation Enduring Freedom from 2009 until 2010.

He also served in leadership positions at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from 2002-2005 and as a special assistant for Homeland Security to U.S. President George W. Bush. Hoover's early military career was focused on explosive ordnance disposal and he provided support in that capacity at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Helping to deliver an Olympic and Paralympic Games on American soil will serve as the capstone of my career in public service," Hoover said. "Sport is a powerful convening force, and it is the opportunity of a lifetime to bring the Los Angeles community, the nation and the world together through the Games.

"I look forward to working with LA28's talented team and the many dedicated community and business partners to help deliver another successful Games in LA." Hoover takes over the position on June 10.

