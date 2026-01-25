American Learner Tien Shines at Australian Open with Dramatic Victory

American tennis sensation Learner Tien made headlines with his stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open, marking his first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance.

The 20-year-old's triumph came after a dominant display that overwhelmed Medvedev, especially in the second set where Tien secured a 6-0 win.

Despite a medical timeout early in the match due to a nosebleed, Tien maintained his remarkable form and now prepares to face Alexander Zverev in the next round.