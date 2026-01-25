American Learner Tien Shines at Australian Open with Dramatic Victory
American tennis player Tien achieved a milestone by entering the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after decisively defeating Daniil Medvedev. Overcoming a nosebleed early in the match didn't deter Tien's impressive performance. The 20-year-old now faces Alexander Zverev, aiming to continue his remarkable journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:26 IST
American tennis sensation Learner Tien made headlines with his stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open, marking his first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance.
The 20-year-old's triumph came after a dominant display that overwhelmed Medvedev, especially in the second set where Tien secured a 6-0 win.
Despite a medical timeout early in the match due to a nosebleed, Tien maintained his remarkable form and now prepares to face Alexander Zverev in the next round.
