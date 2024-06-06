Vietnam's Real Estate Tycoon Faces Death Sentence in Landmark Fraud Case
Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, sentenced to death for her role in the country's largest financial fraud case, has been implicated in illegally transferring $1.5 billion out of Vietnam and moving $3 billion into the country. The police completed an investigation into her financial activities.
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:05 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, who was sentenced to death in April in the country's largest financial fraud case on record, illegally transferred money cross the border, the police said late on Wednesday.
The police said an investigation into her transferring money and money laundering has been completed, without giving further details.
State media reports said on Thursday that Lan had illegally transferred $1.5 billion out of Vietnam and $3 billion into the country.
