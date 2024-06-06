Massive Yaba Drug Bust in Assam: Police Seize Rs 8 Crore Worth of Tablets

In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Assam Police has successfully intercepted and seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 8 crore. The operation, which took place at Dillai Point in the Karbi Anglong district, also led to the arrest of two individuals involved in drug transportation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed.

Highlighting the gravity of the bust, CM Sarma took to social media platform X to praise the efficiency and dedication of the police force in their relentless fight against narcotics. "In an anti-narcotics drive carried out by @karbianglongpol... a vehicle was intercepted at Dillai Point and 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 8 cr were seized," he stated.

The seized Yaba tablets, which contain the highly addictive substances methamphetamine and caffeine, mark a significant step towards a drug-free Assam. CM Sarma emphasized the state government's commitment to eradicating drug abuse and commended the police for their ongoing efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)