Gold Smuggling Bust: Four Family Members Caught at Airport
Four passengers, including two Chinese nationals, were arrested at an international airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 5.45 crore. They were intercepted after arriving from Hong Kong, leading to the recovery of 8.2 kg of gold by customs officials. The accused, part of the same family, have been detained and the gold confiscated.
- Country:
- India
In a significant bust, four passengers, among them two Chinese nationals, were apprehended at the international airport for allegedly smuggling gold valued at Rs 5.45 crore, the customs department reported on Thursday.
The suspects were intercepted following their arrival from Hong Kong on Tuesday, sparking a thorough examination of their baggage and personal belongings. The scrutiny revealed 8.2 kg of gold, triggering immediate action.
According to a statement released by the customs department, the arrested individuals, all family members including three women and one man, were implicated in the smuggling operation. The gold has been seized and the accused are now in custody.
