Sudan's Massacre: Paramilitary Attack in Gezira Leaves Over 100 Dead

Over 100 people were killed and dozens injured when Rapid Support Forces attacked a village in Gezira province, Sudan. Victims included women, children, and elderly. The RSF used heavy artillery and looted the village, leading to mass displacement. The Sudanese transitional government condemned the attacks.

More than 100 individuals, including women and children, were killed in a violent attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in Sudan's Gezira province, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The mass killing has drawn global condemnation and highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the conflict-ridden region.

Mini Arko Minawi, the governor of Darfur province, stated on social media that the RSF attacked Wad al-Noura village with heavy artillery, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. The violence has displaced numerous residents to other areas within the al-Manaqil district.

The Sudanese transitional government condemned the RSF's actions in a public statement, calling for international accountability for the paramilitary group. The conflict, which has been raging for more than a year, has claimed over 14,000 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands, pushing the nation to the edge of famine.

