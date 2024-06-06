Sudan's Massacre: Paramilitary Attack in Gezira Leaves Over 100 Dead

More than 100 individuals, including women and children, were killed in a violent attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in Sudan's Gezira province, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The mass killing has drawn global condemnation and highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the conflict-ridden region.

Mini Arko Minawi, the governor of Darfur province, stated on social media that the RSF attacked Wad al-Noura village with heavy artillery, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. The violence has displaced numerous residents to other areas within the al-Manaqil district.

The Sudanese transitional government condemned the RSF's actions in a public statement, calling for international accountability for the paramilitary group. The conflict, which has been raging for more than a year, has claimed over 14,000 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands, pushing the nation to the edge of famine.

