Kangana Ranaut Alleges Assault by CISF Constable at Chandigarh Airport

Actor and newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reported on Thursday that she was struck and verbally abused by a CISF woman constable during a security check at Chandigarh airport en route to Delhi.

In a video statement titled ''Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab,'' posted on X, Ranaut assured she was safe but voiced worries over escalating terrorism in Punjab. The statement, posted after her arrival in Delhi, described the constable's approach from the side. ''She hit me on the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it, and she said she supports the farmers' protests,'' Ranaut recounted.

Elected from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut secured her seat by defeating her closest Congress opponent by over 74,000 votes.

