China Denounces US Blockade on Cuba, Vows Strong Cooperation
China firmly opposes the United States' 'unreasonable blockade' of Cuba and its designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism. During a meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed willingness to translate high-level political mutual trust with Cuba into practical cooperation initiatives.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:04 IST
- China
China firmly opposes the United States' "unreasonable blockade" of Cuba, and its inclusion of Cuba in the list of state sponsors of terrorism, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Cuban counterpart on Thursday.
China is willing to work with Cuba to translate "high-level political mutual trust" into more practical cooperation initiatives, a Chinese foreign ministry statement cited Wang as saying while meeting Cuba's Bruno Rodriguez in Beijing.
