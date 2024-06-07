Left Menu

Sweden Alarmed by China's Maneuvers in South China Sea

Sweden's defense chief has expressed deep concern over China's repeated aggressive maneuvers against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, stating these actions threaten regional security and stability. He emphasized the importance of investing in security and highlighted Sweden's commitment to international law and peace through strength.

Sweden's defense chief has voiced strong concerns about China's repeated dangerous maneuvers against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, warning that such actions threaten regional security and stability. Defense Minister Pål Jonson, speaking in Manila on Sweden's national day, emphasized the need for robust security investments.

Highlighting the Philippines' confrontations with China over disputed shoals, Jonson stressed that these actions put human lives at risk and undermine regional stability. He underscored Sweden's commitment to peace through strength and international law, including backing efforts to resolve tensions peacefully as per the U.N. conventions.

Sweden has been expanding its defense ties globally, including with the U.S., Japan, and Australia, and has joined NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Jonson's remarks come amid heightened tensions and reflect Sweden's strategic shift towards proactive defense cooperation.

