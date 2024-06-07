CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against BRS Leader K Kavitha
The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in an excise scam-related corruption case. The matter will be addressed by Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja. Kavitha remains in judicial custody, also facing charges in a related money laundering case by the ED.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took a significant step on Friday by filing a supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha. This action is related to an ongoing excise 'scam' case, drawing considerable public and media attention.
The charge sheet will be reviewed by Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja later in the day. It marks a crucial development in the extensive investigation surrounding the alleged corruption.
K Kavitha, who is already in judicial custody, also faces charges in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reflecting the complexities of legal proceedings intertwined in this high-profile case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Scam Unveiled: High-Profile Arrests in Chhattisgarh's Coal Levy Corruption Case
CBI Closes Corruption Case Against Former IOA President Narinder Batra
Swati Maliwal assault case: Court sends Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar to 4-day judicial custody.
Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar sent to four-day judicial custody, moves bail application
Pune car crash case: All six accused including juvenile's father Vishal Agarwal sent in judicial custody till June 7.