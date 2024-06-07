Left Menu

CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against BRS Leader K Kavitha

The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in an excise scam-related corruption case. The matter will be addressed by Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja. Kavitha remains in judicial custody, also facing charges in a related money laundering case by the ED.

Updated: 07-06-2024 13:17 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took a significant step on Friday by filing a supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha. This action is related to an ongoing excise 'scam' case, drawing considerable public and media attention.

The charge sheet will be reviewed by Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja later in the day. It marks a crucial development in the extensive investigation surrounding the alleged corruption.

K Kavitha, who is already in judicial custody, also faces charges in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reflecting the complexities of legal proceedings intertwined in this high-profile case.

