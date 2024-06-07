CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against BRS Leader K Kavitha

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took a significant step on Friday by filing a supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha. This action is related to an ongoing excise 'scam' case, drawing considerable public and media attention.

The charge sheet will be reviewed by Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja later in the day. It marks a crucial development in the extensive investigation surrounding the alleged corruption.

K Kavitha, who is already in judicial custody, also faces charges in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reflecting the complexities of legal proceedings intertwined in this high-profile case.

