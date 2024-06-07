Left Menu

Former Royal Marine Cleared of Spying Charges in Dubai

Matthew Croucher, a decorated former Royal Marine, has been cleared of spying charges in Dubai and is now free to leave the country. The UAE authorities cited insufficient evidence for his arrest, which was linked to unauthorized use of technology. Croucher is a recipient of the George Cross for bravery in Afghanistan.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, Matthew Croucher, a former Royal Marine, has been exonerated of spying charges in Dubai and is free to depart from the country, according to UAE authorities on Friday.

UK media earlier reported that Croucher, renowned for receiving one of Britain's highest bravery honors for his service in Afghanistan, had been detained since November and prohibited from leaving the UAE during an ongoing investigation. His family dismissed the case as 'made up and ridiculous.'

Dubai officials stated that Croucher had been apprehended for illegitimately accessing a public facility using unauthorized technology. However, a thorough investigation led to evidence being deemed insufficient, resulting in the dismissal of the case. The Dubai Media Office emphasized this decision as a testament to the Dubai Public Prosecution's dedication to the rule of law. The British government has yet to comment on the situation.

