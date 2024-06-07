Houthi Rebels Detain UN Staff Amid Escalating Tensions

At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances, authorities said Friday. This development occurs as the rebels face increased financial pressure and airstrikes from a US-led coalition.

Regional officials, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, confirmed the detentions, which include staff from various UN agencies. The wife of one of those held is also detained. The UN and other affected aid groups have yet to comment.

The Mayyun Organisation for Human Rights condemned the detentions as violations of international law, urging their immediate release. Activists and lawyers have also called for the detainees' release to prevent further isolation of Yemen from the world. The Houthis have not officially acknowledged the detentions.

The detentions coincide with Yemen facing an economic crisis, which the Houthis have attempted to address by introducing new currency, a move criticized by Yemen's exiled government. Bloomberg reported that the US is planning to increase economic pressure on the Houthis, further complicating the situation.

The ongoing Yemen conflict has resulted in over 150,000 deaths, creating one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters. Despite the catastrophic conditions, the Houthis continue to employ harsh tactics, including child soldiers and indiscriminate mine laying.

