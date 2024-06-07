Left Menu

Houthi Rebels Detain UN Staff Amid Escalating Tensions

At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by the Houthi rebels. The incident comes amid increasing financial pressure and airstrikes from a US-led coalition. Authorities believe more aid workers have also been detained. The detentions have drawn international condemnation and calls for immediate release.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:51 IST
Houthi Rebels Detain UN Staff Amid Escalating Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances, authorities said Friday. This development occurs as the rebels face increased financial pressure and airstrikes from a US-led coalition.

Regional officials, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, confirmed the detentions, which include staff from various UN agencies. The wife of one of those held is also detained. The UN and other affected aid groups have yet to comment.

The Mayyun Organisation for Human Rights condemned the detentions as violations of international law, urging their immediate release. Activists and lawyers have also called for the detainees' release to prevent further isolation of Yemen from the world. The Houthis have not officially acknowledged the detentions.

The detentions coincide with Yemen facing an economic crisis, which the Houthis have attempted to address by introducing new currency, a move criticized by Yemen's exiled government. Bloomberg reported that the US is planning to increase economic pressure on the Houthis, further complicating the situation.

The ongoing Yemen conflict has resulted in over 150,000 deaths, creating one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters. Despite the catastrophic conditions, the Houthis continue to employ harsh tactics, including child soldiers and indiscriminate mine laying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024